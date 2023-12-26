Serious Crash, Prebbleton - Canterbury

Canterbury Police are currently attending a serious crash on Birchs Road, Prebbleton, which happened shortly after 6pm.

There are currently diversions in place off Birchs Road at Leadleys Road and Robinsons Road. The road will be closed for several hours.

Police would like to thank the public for their patience.

