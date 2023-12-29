Have you seen Tehui?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Tehui.

Tehui was reported missing by her family after she left her Mt Wellington home on 13 December.

Enquiries have been ongoing to locate her since and we are now asking the public to assist us.

We believe Tehui may be in the Mt Wellington or Onehunga areas.

Police and her family are concerned for Tehui and want to see her return home safely.

Please call Police on 105 quoting the file number 231213/5781 if you have any information.

