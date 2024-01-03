Pukehīnau/Lambton Ward By-Election Candidate Profile, Edward Griffiths

Edward Griffiths is running for the Pukehīnau/Lambton Ward by-election being held from 26 January to 17 February (by post).

A new face in frontline politics, Edward has long experience in public service and central government roles doing work that empowers people and drives progress for New Zealanders.

‘I’m excited about the opportunity to represent my local community on our council. I love our city and I am passionate about making it an amazing place for our people and businesses to flourish through focusing my energy on things that really matter to our city.’

‘I’m seeking to be a practical voice for Wellington. I really care about what we do and how we do it. I’m not here to drive politics, I will seek to find consensus for good evidence-based ideas and sensible solutions wherever they come from.’

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555287568061

‘I will focus on the core issues Wellington needs to address to be a great place to live and work. I believe in working collaboratively to take on the significant decisions facing us in transport, water and earthquake prone buildings. Those are some big challenges, so I won’t lose sight of the small wins along the way through supporting our communities to take more ownership of local events and spaces that make our city vibrant.’

‘I want our council to focus on delivering the services people expect from them.’

Edward grew up and has lived in Wellington most of his adult life and is now raising two small girls from his apartment on Cuba street - he is truly immersed in the Wellington experience. From Wellingtons’ amazing arts and culture, social events or, sports and recreation through to the challenges we face living and working in a bustling city such as transport woes, rates, insurance and navigating challenging compliance processes for consent and earthquake strengthening.

