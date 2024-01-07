Canterbury Train Line Fires Update #2

Firefighters have contained the fires which broke out along the train line between Aylesbury and Darfield this afternoon.

There are still multiple hotspots along the train line which are requiring the attention of the 17 Fire and Emergency crews, as well as the three helicopters.

The train line is still shut, but preparations are underway to re-open State Highway 73 soon.

There are no longer any homes under immediate threat from fire and there have been no reports of any homes sustaining damage.

This is expected to be the last update for the evening, although further updates will be provided if significant developments take place.

