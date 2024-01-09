We See You: Police Patrols Out In The North-west

Troublemakers, think again. Police patrols in Auckland’s north-west are continuing to keep an eye out for suspicious activity in the small hours.

In the past two nights, patrols have picked up suspicious vehicles travelling into the Helensville township.

Waitematā North Relieving Area Commander, Senior Sergeant Roger Small says there have been increases in reports of dishonesty offences and vehicle crime in some rural communities.

“We have seen reports in recent weeks across the Helensville, Kumeū and Huapai areas involving stolen vehicles or property being stolen from vehicles,” he says.

“We’re actively following up these reports and as part of this response we have patrolling in place around the times when this offending is happening.”

Just before 2am, one of the patrols observed a vehicle with numerous occupants travelling toward Helensville on State Highway 16.

“The vehicle was signalled to stop, but on seeing the red and blue lights accelerated away at a very high speed,” Senior Sergeant Small says.

“Another unit was able to successfully deploy spikes after the vehicle entered the Helensville township, and the vehicle came to a stop.”

All occupants, including the 17-year-old-driver, were taken into custody without further incident.

Senior Sergeant Small says the vehicle has since been impounded.

“The driver’s actions were disappointing and dangerous this morning.

“We’re reminding the community that we are out there patrolling, and if you are ever signalled to stop by Police you should always stop, otherwise you are committing an offence.”

This follows another incident at around 2.18am on 8 January, where a vehicle was seen by a patrol being driven at speed through roadworks near Helensville.

“Due to the driver’s excessive speed, the vehicle was not pursued but it was later seen travelling through the township toward Wainui,” Senior Sergeant Small says.

“Follow up enquiries are being made with the vehicle’s registered owner as to who was driving the vehicle at the time.”

Today’s reminder follows a challenge issued by Police in the lead up to the New Year for locals to make their vehicles less attractive [1].

“We’re asking the locals to keep it up, making sure their vehicle is secured and all their valuables are taken out when it’s not in use,” Senior Sergeant Small says.

“Police are still actively following up these reports and we ask that the community remains aware of the issue.

“Keep an eye out for suspicious activity in your area, and if you see something untoward let us know as soon as possible.”

