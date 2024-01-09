Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Water rescue in Palliser Bay, Wairarapa

Tuesday, 9 January 2024, 2:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A kayaker is safe after a frightening incident in Palliser Bay, Wairarapa earlier today.

At around 7.30am today Police received a call from a person in need of assistance at Palliser Bay, off the South Wairarapa coast. The phone line was bad and the calltaker could only make out that the man was struggling and couldn’t get back to shore.

The call had come from a kayaker who’d set-off from the beach south of Lake Ferry at about 6am. A strong offshore breeze had carried the man further out to sea than he had expected.

The kayak had capsized and the man was lying on top of it. At that time, he estimated he was around 500 metres offshore and being pushed further out by the wind and one-metre high waves.

After the call to Police disconnected, the man activated the Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) he had with him, which alerted the Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ) at Maritime New Zealand.

The EPIRB signal pinpointed the man’s location and the RCCNZ tasked the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to locate him. Wellington Maritime Radio issued a mayday call requesting that any vessels in the area provide assistance. A commercial fishing boat responded but it was 90 minutes away.

Shortly after 8am Police Maritime Unit deployed from Wellington Harbour in Lady Elizabeth IV, with an estimated travel time of 40 minutes to Palliser Bay.

At around that time the Westpac helicopter arrived at the man’s location, but gale-force wind made it unsafe for the helicopter to attempt a winch recovery. The wind speed in the sea area was averaging 50–60 knots, with the highest winds being 80–90 knots. The helicopter remained overhead to monitor the situation until the Lady Elizabeth IV arrived.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

At around 8.45am the Lady Elizabeth IV was with the kayaker. He was pulled aboard the Police launch and assessed for injuries, following which the kayak was recovered. The man was taken closer to shore and was able to paddle to the beach under his own steam, accompanied by a Police rigid inflatable boat.

Police Maritime Unit staff note that the man was well-prepared for kayaking, he was dressed in a full-length wetsuit and wetsuit boots and wearing a lifejacket. His paddle was tethered to his kayak, and he was carrying a waterproof mobile phone and an EPIRB. However, taking that into consideration, the incident today shows how quickly the environment can change, and even well-prepared boaties can find themselves in difficulty. Being aware of the weather should always play a big part in planning any venture onto the water.

The man (who has requested privacy) wishes to express his gratitude to all involved in the rescue. “I owe my life to them.”

“The Bay is huge, and I didn’t know where or when I was going to be washed ashore. At one stage I thought I might end-up in Ngawi, or it might be the South Island.

“I’ve been surfing and kayaking and in the outdoors a lot, but this time I really thought this could be it. The key for me was keeping calm and that was helped by the reassurance that help was on the way.

“I had my phone in a waterproof pouch and I got a lot of reassurance from the person on the other end of the line, who gave me updates on when the boat would arrive.

“I encourage everyone who’s going out on the water to get a locator beacon, it saved my life.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Immigration’s Role In The Gaza Carnage


If the world was in any doubt about what Israel’s endgame in Gaza might be, this (Google translated) Christmas Day report in the Israeli media made it pretty clear: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed [today] at the Likud faction meeting that he is working to bring about the voluntary immigration of Gaza residents to other countries. “Our problem is [finding] countries that are ready to absorb, and we are working on it,” Netanyahu said...
More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 