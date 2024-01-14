Road closed, SH1 Papakura - Counties Manukau

State Highway 1 southbound is closed from the Beach Road off-ramp to the Great South Road on-ramp following a serious crash.

Police were notified of the crash at 11:13am, involving multiple vehicles.

Two people have been seriously injured.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, detours are in place.

