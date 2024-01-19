Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Local State Of Emergency Closes SH6 Between Hokitika And Haast

Friday, 19 January 2024, 3:31 pm
Press Release: West Coast Emergency Management

Heavy rainfall, rising rivers, and dangerous driving conditions has prompted Civil Defence to declare a local State of Emergency for the Westland district from Hokitika to Haast.

State Highway 6 between Hokitika and Haast is to be cleared of all traffic from 6pm today. Travellers currently on the road must immediately move to the nearest township and seek accommodation. If people are unable to find accommodation they should make their way to the local Civil Defence Centre for advice.

Police are now on the road actively directing travellers to safety.

West Coast Emergency Management Group Controller, Te Aroha Cook, says the safety of people in the region has to be top of mind, and the best way to keep everyone safe during this period is to keep them off the roads.

“Our main priority is to ensure people are safe. By declaring the emergency now and getting people off the roads in the daylight, we are greatly reducing the risk of danger to our locals, our tourists and our emergency service teams.

“We know there is an increased risk of accidents and issues in the dark. With rivers at risk of breaching and the chance of slips increasing in this weather, we need to act now.”

Locals have been advised to stay home unless absolutely necessary. Motel and hotel patrons must stay in place and anyone camping near waterways need to immediately pack up and move to the nearest township for safe and secure accommodation.

“All our emergency service partners and our local communities are behind us in making this decision. People have until 6pm to clear the roads – after that time, Police will be actively enforcing the road closure. Emergency Management staff and volunteers will be providing assistance as necessary,” Ms Cook says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Civil Defence will advise when the State of Emergency is lifted. People should monitor the West Coast CDEM Facebook page and Westland District Council website and Facebook pages for updates.

Anyone requiring emergency management assistance can contact their local Civil Defence centre. If an emergency, people should call 111.

If you must travel this afternoon, you must travel north. Civil Defence will monitor the situation and lift the State of Emergency as soon as it is safe.

You can keep up with the latest road conditions through Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency:

and the latest weather conditions through MetService NZ

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from West Coast Emergency Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Charter Schools, And The Ghahraman Blame Machine


According to Act Party leader David Seymour, if we gave 16 year olds the vote and allowed teachers to teach civics classes in high school, the result would be… Well, let Seymour himself paint the picture:
The final recommendations of the independent Electoral Review released today would set New Zealand on course for a permanent left-wing government. Goodness gracious me. So… If the truth was allowed to set you free, you would vote for the left for ever, and for always...
More

 
 

Government: Benefit Numbers Show Scale Of Repair Job Ahead
Benefit numbers released today paint a grim picture of the previous government’s economic mismanagement, Social Development and Employment Minister, Louise Upston says... More



Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail
The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project.
“Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More

Government: NZ Support For Strikes Against Houthis
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins KC today expressed New Zealand support for strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen threatening commercial shipping in the Red Sea... More



Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More

Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 