Update - Operation Walter

A person
has been arrested in relation to the death of David
Bridgwater in Aranui on 4 January.
Police were called
after the 38-year-old was found deceased in Carisbrooke
Street about 2:28am.
A 51-year-old woman has been
charged with accessory after the fact to murder, and will
appear in the Christchurch District Court
today.
Police are continuing to make enquiries, and
encourage anyone with information that may assist, to call
105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz,
clicking “Update Report”. Please reference ‘Operation
Walter’.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
So the government wants to “debate” the principles of Te Tiriti, even though its own Māori Development Minister has been simultaneously assuring us that these principles are non-negotiable. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon appears to be delivering differing messages to different audiences. He seems to be playing the moderate good cop to David Seymour’s hardline bad cop, in order that the coalition government can eventually impose a more narrow definition of what Te Tiriti ō Waitangi will mean, from now on... More
Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project. “Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More