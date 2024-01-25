Update - Operation Walter

Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie:

A person has been arrested in relation to the death of David Bridgwater in Aranui on 4 January.

Police were called after the 38-year-old was found deceased in Carisbrooke Street about 2:28am.

A 51-year-old woman has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, and will appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

Police are continuing to make enquiries, and encourage anyone with information that may assist, to call 105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”. Please reference ‘Operation Walter’.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

