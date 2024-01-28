World Health Authority Pandemic Treaty Threat To NZ Sovereignty

Right to Life is concerned that the global elitists who wish to suppress our human rights to make decisions concerning our health and that of our families, will use the proposed World Health Authority’s [WHO] pandemic prevention, preparedness and response treaty, to delegate that authority to the Director General of the WHO.

Right to Life shares these concerns with the Deputy Prime Minister, the Right Hon. Winston Peters, who stated:

“New Zealanders will be highly concerned that the World Health Organisation proposes to effectively take control of independent decision-making away from sovereign countries and place control with the Director General,” NZ First leader Winston Peters

The previous Labour government stated: - “Neither legal instrument will require Aotearoa New Zealand to give up control to the WHO during a pandemic. Neither legal instrument will cover lockdowns or vaccine Mandates. Neither the Pandemic Treaty nor the revised IHR will undermine state

Sovereignty. They will also not address broader domestic health policy settings. It will be for Aotearoa New Zealand to decide whether or not to ratify the Pandemic Treaty or‘opt out’ of the IHR amendments, which will require Cabinet approval.”

Right to Life believes that there could well be some good to come from international cooperation to study how best to prepare for a future pandemic and develop strategies that nations might consider in response.

But Right to Life believes that developing cooperation and options is not what the WHO has in mind. They envision a top-down imposition of authoritarian control, with major penalties for non-compliance. In the process, individual rights and decision-making authority at the family level will be sacrificed for the “common global interest.”

Right to Life believes that the World Health Organisation has forfeited our trust, to protect our health and human rights. This is the organisation which:-

Refuses to recognise the unborn child as a human being with a right to life until it is born.

Is aggressively advocating for international recognition for the killing of unborn children as a human right.

It wants to redefine nature and biology with "trans guidelines” that may irreversibly damage children's schools, threatening workplaces, public life, and family values.

Refuses to hold the Chinese Wuhan research centre responsible for releasing the Corvid 19 virus that was the cause of the international catastrophic pandemic.

Additionally, the pandemic treaty is in danger of being pushed to undermine health freedoms and national sovereignty, putting health decisions in the hands of globalist organizations and not to elected representatives.

Right to Life encourages concerned citizens to make a submission via e-mail, expressing our concerns on the proposed pandemic treaty to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose e-mail address is pandemicinstrument@mfat.govt.nz

Or you may choose to write to: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, P.O. Box 18091, Wellington

Are there aspects of the proposals to date which you think New Zealand should support or oppose?

Is there any information you would like to provide that would help develop New Zealand’s position on negotiations for a new pandemic treaty?

The MFAT website contains the necessary information about the proposed pandemic treaty, which you should examine before making your submission, the link to this is at:

https://www.mfat.govt.nz/en/peace-rights-and-security/our-work-with-the-un/have-your-say-improving-pandemic-prevention-preparedness-and-response-with-a-legal-instrument/#:~:text=In%20November%202021%2C%20New%20Zealand,also%20referred%20to%20as%20a%20'

The closing date for submissions on the pandemic treaty is 27 May 2024.

