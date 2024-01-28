Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

World Health Authority Pandemic Treaty Threat To NZ Sovereignty

Sunday, 28 January 2024, 9:43 pm
Press Release: Right To Life

Right to Life is concerned that the global elitists who wish to suppress our human rights to make decisions concerning our health and that of our families, will use the proposed World Health Authority’s [WHO] pandemic prevention, preparedness and response treaty, to delegate that authority to the Director General of the WHO.

Right to Life shares these concerns with the Deputy Prime Minister, the Right Hon. Winston Peters, who stated:

“New Zealanders will be highly concerned that the World Health Organisation proposes to effectively take control of independent decision-making away from sovereign countries and place control with the Director General,” NZ First leader Winston Peters

The previous Labour government stated: - “Neither legal instrument will require Aotearoa New Zealand to give up control to the WHO during a pandemic. Neither legal instrument will cover lockdowns or vaccine Mandates. Neither the Pandemic Treaty nor the revised IHR will undermine state

Sovereignty. They will also not address broader domestic health policy settings. It will be for Aotearoa New Zealand to decide whether or not to ratify the Pandemic Treaty or‘opt out’ of the IHR amendments, which will require Cabinet approval.”

Right to Life believes that there could well be some good to come from international cooperation to study how best to prepare for a future pandemic and develop strategies that nations might consider in response.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

But Right to Life believes that developing cooperation and options is not what the WHO has in mind. They envision a top-down imposition of authoritarian control, with major penalties for non-compliance. In the process, individual rights and decision-making authority at the family level will be sacrificed for the “common global interest.”

Right to Life believes that the World Health Organisation has forfeited our trust, to protect our health and human rights. This is the organisation which:-

  • Refuses to recognise the unborn child as a human being with a right to life until it is born.
  • Is aggressively advocating for international recognition for the killing of unborn children as a human right.
  • It wants to redefine nature and biology with "trans guidelines” that may irreversibly damage children's schools, threatening workplaces, public life, and family values.
  • Refuses to hold the Chinese Wuhan research centre responsible for releasing the Corvid 19 virus that was the cause of the international catastrophic pandemic.

Additionally, the pandemic treaty is in danger of being pushed to undermine health freedoms and national sovereignty, putting health decisions in the hands of globalist organizations and not to elected representatives.

Right to Life encourages concerned citizens to make a submission via e-mail, expressing our concerns on the proposed pandemic treaty to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose e-mail address is pandemicinstrument@mfat.govt.nz

Or you may choose to write to: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, P.O. Box 18091, Wellington

Are there aspects of the proposals to date which you think New Zealand should support or oppose?

Is there any information you would like to provide that would help develop New Zealand’s position on negotiations for a new pandemic treaty?

The MFAT website contains the necessary information about the proposed pandemic treaty, which you should examine before making your submission, the link to this is at:

https://www.mfat.govt.nz/en/peace-rights-and-security/our-work-with-the-un/have-your-say-improving-pandemic-prevention-preparedness-and-response-with-a-legal-instrument/#:~:text=In%20November%202021%2C%20New%20Zealand,also%20referred%20to%20as%20a%20'

The closing date for submissions on the pandemic treaty is 27 May 2024.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Right To Life on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Christopher Luxon Is Turning NZ Into A US Proxy


How many students can pack into a phone booth? Surely, nowhere near as many as the double standards the Luxon government is packing into its rationale for helping to bomb the Houthis. So outraged are we at the Houthi attacks on maritime trade that Christopher Luxon has signed this country up to what he calls “the right team” - a US-led strike force that’s intent on bombing the Houthis into submission. It is an effort that US President Joe Biden has already conceded is failing...
More

 
 

Government: Withdraws Voting Age Bill
The Coalition Government will not proceed with the previous Government’s plans to lower the voting age to allow 16-year-olds to vote in council elections, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown says... More

Government: New Zealand Deploying NZDF Team To Protect Red Sea Shipping
New Zealand is deploying a six-member Defence Force team to the Middle East region to uphold maritime security in the Red Sea, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says. “Houthi attacks against commercial and naval shipping are illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilising... More


Government: Benefit Numbers Show Scale Of Repair Job Ahead
Benefit numbers released today paint a grim picture of the previous government’s economic mismanagement, Social Development and Employment Minister, Louise Upston says... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 