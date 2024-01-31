Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Strategy To Guide Dunedin’s Development

Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 9:53 am
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

Dunedin (Monday, 29 January 2024) – Consultation on Dunedin’s draft Future Development Strategy

is now open and will run until 28 February 2024. The Future Development Strategy (or FDS) will guide

how the city grows over the next 30 years and will identify the infrastructure we need to support that growth.

The DCC and Otago Regional Council have jointly developed the draft Future Development Strategy in

partnership with mana whenua and supported by Waka Kotahi and Kāinga Ora, and following early

engagement with the community in April and May last year.

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says, “The new strategy provides clear direction for how and where Dunedin

will grow and what we need to do to make this possible. It also lays out what we want to achieve for our people

as well as the urban areas and natural environments we call home.

“We face challenges as a city, but we also have rich opportunities to create a city that works well for residents.

This new strategy is a key part of that work, and I encourage everyone to have their say.”

Otago Regional Council Chair Cr Gretchen Robertson says, “This new strategy aims to meet the needs of current

and future generations.

“Growth is not just about adding more buildings – it’s about respecting and restoring our natural and built

environments and increasing our access to outdoor spaces.

“This strategy positions us to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contributes to the vision for Dunedin to

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

be a zero-carbon city. It will also ensure we grow in the right places to protect highly productive land and

indigenous biodiversity, and to avoid the impacts of natural hazards and climate change.”

DCC City Development Manager Dr Anna Johnson says the strategy replaces the current Dunedin Spatial Plan

and outlines strategic directions for the city’s growth and development for the next 30 years.

“It also considers how we will meet the city’s housing and business space needs and what infrastructure is

needed to support our growth and development for the decades ahead,” Dr Johnson says.

The draft strategy also includes a statement of hapū and iwi values and intent for urban development which

was prepared by Te Rūnaka o Ōtākou and Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki.

Public consultation runs from 31 January 2024 until 28 February 2024. Hearings for those wishing to speak to

their submission will follow in early April and a final Dunedin Future Development Strategy is expected to be

released in late June 2024.

Public information sessions, which will give an overview of the draft FDS and allow people to ask questions, are being held on:

Thursday 8 February, 12 noon – 2pm (Dunedin Public Art Gallery)

Thursday 8 February, 5pm – 7pm (Dunedin Public Art Gallery)

Tuesday 13 February, 6pm – 8pm (Mosgiel Coronation Hall)

“As part of the consultation, we’re encouraging people to provide feedback on the options identified for long term

growth, and the infrastructure needed to support growth and achieve a well-functioning urban environment, which

will support Dunedin to reduce its carbon emissions, build resilience to natural hazards, and support protecting and

enhancing biodiversity values, amongst other strategic directions outlined in the FDS.”

The draft strategy is available to view online and at the DCC Civic Centre, libraries and the ORC office in Philip Laing House, Rattray St.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Wasting Money On Defence, And Melanie, RIP


On the weekend, the government signalled once again that “ bold” and “brave” decisions were looming on Defence. That’s political code for lavish spending on weapons systems while essential social services are being cut. The rationale for spending on armaments is to combat a phantom threat from China. Yet the available evidence shows that the West already enjoys crushing military superiority over China. Moreover, the evidence from war gaming to economic modelling shows that China would lose more than it could possibly gain from any military conflict in the region...
More

 
 


Greens: James Shaw Announces Resignation
Hon James Shaw, the architect of New Zealand’s landmark climate change legislation, the Zero Carbon Act, has announced that he will be stepping down as Co-leader of the Green Party in March. He will remain in Parliament for the time being to support the Bill of Rights (Right to a Sustainable Environment) Amendment Bill... More


Government: New School Year Starts With Focus On Students’ Success
As schools start back for 2024, Education Minister Erica Stanford says there will be a relentless focus on ensuring students’ are achieving at school. “It’s concerning that student achievement has continued to decline, as evidenced in both international benchmarks and national measurements. This has to stop... More

Government: Withdraws Voting Age Bill
The Coalition Government will not proceed with the previous Government’s plans to lower the voting age to allow 16-year-olds to vote in council elections, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown says... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 