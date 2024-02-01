Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Release Of Independent Report And Recommendations On Wellington Water Ltd

Thursday, 1 February 2024, 11:27 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

An independent report into Wellington Water Ltd’s (WWL) operational performance has been released today and suggests several opportunities to improve WWL’s performance.

The independent review was initiated by a resolution of Wellington City Council’s Long-term Plan Finance and Performance Committee. Agreement was reached to increase $2.3 million in additional opex funding to WWL, contingent on the conducting a review of WWL to enhance efficiency, identify cost savings, and improve transparency and reporting.

The report, executive summary and elected member summary are attached. They have been distributed to the mayors and chief executives of all of Wellington Water’s shareholding councils and chief executives of local iwi.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau believes these recommendations could help improve the performance of the water network in Wellington.

“It’s essential that we ensure Wellington ratepayers’ money is going towards actually getting pipes fixed. We put a significant amount of funding into our water infrastructure, and as your Mayor I want to be sure this is going exactly where it should be.

“We look forward to working with other shareholding Councils, mana whenua and Wellington Water to implement as many of these findings as possible for the benefit of our water network. Some of these changes will require time and be worked on as part of a new regional model for water delivery.

Wellington City Council Chief Executive Barbara McKerrow says the City Council accepts the recommendations from the report. “With increasing service delivery costs resulting in a growing backlog of leaks, it’s important that we support Wellington Water to find efficiencies”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Wellington City Council commissioned the review by consultants FieldForce4 who were engaged for their extensive global water utility and commercial experience.”

FieldForce4 found that maintenance costs had increased by 71% over the last three years. It also found that the level of reporting from WWL was not sufficient for a water utility of its size.

The review also suggested that efficiencies could be found if there was more focus placed on performance measures and cost targets.

The report findings included suboptimal contract management between WWL and its contractors, failure to ensure the performance and financial risk is proportionately shared between Wellington City Council, WWL and contractors, and found that the WWL reporting to the City Council fails to accurately capture and link network performance to the physical work programme and associated budgets.

The recommendations include adding commercial service delivery performance indicators (KPIs) to the Management Service Agreement (between the council and WWL) and the Alliance Agreement (between WWL and contractor Fulton Hogan).

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2402/24_0129_WCC_Executive_Summary_Independent_Review_FINAL_V2.0_Redacted.pdf

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Wasting Money On Defence, And Melanie, RIP


On the weekend, the government signalled once again that “ bold” and “brave” decisions were looming on Defence. That’s political code for lavish spending on weapons systems while essential social services are being cut. The rationale for spending on armaments is to combat a phantom threat from China. Yet the available evidence shows that the West already enjoys crushing military superiority over China. Moreover, the evidence from war gaming to economic modelling shows that China would lose more than it could possibly gain from any military conflict in the region...
More

 
 


Greens: James Shaw Announces Resignation
Hon James Shaw, the architect of New Zealand’s landmark climate change legislation, the Zero Carbon Act, has announced that he will be stepping down as Co-leader of the Green Party in March. He will remain in Parliament for the time being to support the Bill of Rights (Right to a Sustainable Environment) Amendment Bill... More


Government: New School Year Starts With Focus On Students’ Success
As schools start back for 2024, Education Minister Erica Stanford says there will be a relentless focus on ensuring students’ are achieving at school. “It’s concerning that student achievement has continued to decline, as evidenced in both international benchmarks and national measurements. This has to stop... More

Government: Withdraws Voting Age Bill
The Coalition Government will not proceed with the previous Government’s plans to lower the voting age to allow 16-year-olds to vote in council elections, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown says... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 