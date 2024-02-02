Appeal For Footage/information: Bayfair Jewellery Store Robbery

Police are continuing to investigate the robbery of a jewellery store at the Bayfair shopping complex on Saturday 27 January.

At around 2.50pm that day, six people arrived at the shopping complex in a stolen vehicle.

They parked on the ground floor of the main parking building and entered the shopping centre armed with weapons, making their way to the Michael Hill jewellery store.

They entered the store and threatened staff and customers, before smashing cabinets and stealing a large amount of jewellery.

Several members of the public who witnessed what was taking place approached the store in the hope they could help prevent the robbery.

They were threatened by the offenders and had to take evasive action to avoid injury.

After leaving the store, the offenders ran back to the parking building and left in the stolen vehicle they had arrived in.

This was a busy time of day at the shopping complex and we know that many people may have video recordings showing the robbery and / or the offenders.

If you have a recording - or any other information - which has not yet been shared with Police, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 240127/1871.

Videos and photos can be uploaded here: https://pippen.nc3.govt.nz (link is external)

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

