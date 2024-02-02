Police make additional arrests in relation to homicide

Waitematā Police have today charged a further three men in relation to the death of Samuel Curle in Helensville in November 2023. Police initially charged two men in December 2023 with murder and both are due to reappear in the Auckland High Court in September 2025. Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams, Waitematā CIB, says Police conducted a series of search warrants in both Waitematā and Canterbury districts early on Friday morning and located three people of interest in the investigation.

“Two men, aged 17 and 62, were located at an address in Massey and were arrested without incident. “Meanwhile, Waitematā detectives travelled to Christchurch to coordinate the arrest of a third male, aged 31, who was also taken into custody.”

The two men arrested in Auckland, aged 17 and 62, have been charged with murder, appearing in the Waitākere District Court today. The 31-year-old has also been charged with murder and is appearing in the Christchurch District Court today.

Mr Curle was located with serious injuries on Kaipara Coast Highway just after midnight on 6 November 2023.

He sadly died on 26 November as a result of his injuries.

“Police are continuing to provide support to Mr Curle’s family at this difficult time,” Acting Detective Inspector Williams says.

“While we hope these arrests bring closure to both his whānau and the community, our investigation remains ongoing.

“We cannot rule out further arrests or charges as our enquiries continue.”

Police continue to appeal to the public for any information which may assist us with our enquiries.

This can be provided via our 105 phone service our 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 231106/4405.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

