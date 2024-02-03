Te Waka Hourua invites the public to engage with Te Tiriti o Waitangi in the capital - again

Te Waka Hourua has collaborated with Enjoy Contemporary Art Space and 5ever Books to create an exhibition, book and programme of events launching for two days only this Sunday 4th and Monday 5th of February 2024, in the lead up to te rā o Waitangi, Waitangi day. The whakaaturanga/exhibition will be held at Enjoy, 211 Left Bank, Te Aro, Wellington

https://fb.me/e/3ue0wycWi - exhibition Facebook event

Te Waka Hourua welcomes the media to attend, participate, observe.

“This activity is new for us, we feel it is important to acknowledge the considerable gifts from 5ever and Enjoy, and to do what we can to contribute to the public dialogue about Te Tiriti o Waitangi before Waitangi day 2024 - which looks to be a big one. And to do that in the Capital where those who cannot get to the Waitangi Grounds can find meaning, growth and pertinence.” Te Waka Hourua spokesperson, Cally O’Neill

Te Waka Hourua Whakaaturanga/exhibition statement:

“Our waka hourua has set its course. We feel it is beyond time to shed light on the truth of our current and existential situation; endless destruction by an elite minority at the expense of the majority, and of hospitable life on planet earth. We have pulled together some memorabilia of the recent action at Te Papa, and invite the public to come in and engage with us before Waitangi day - by making your own redactions, print a T shirt, learn about Te Tiriti o Waitangi, share zines, kai and kōrero, film screenings, read our compilation of draft redactions, meet each other, enjoy at Enjoy." – Te Waka Hourua.

Enjoy will be open 11 - 6pm on Sunday 4 February, and 11 - 4pm on Monday 5 February.

Ngā mihi nui 5ever Books and Enjoy Contemporary Art Space for their support for this kaupapa.

On Waitangi day, 6th of February, Te Waka Hourua will join the Waitangi solidarity hīkoi from the Pukeahu National War memorial at 10:30am. This is the site of the Mt Cook Barracks, where Māori prisoners taken from Parihaka were interned after the Crown invasion of the peace settlement in 1881. Following ngā kaikōrero, we will hīkoi to Waitangi Park for the pōwhiri to tautoko Mana Whenua for the start of the Waitangi Day commemorations.

https://fb.me/e/4fDm41r1E - Hīkoi Facebook event

