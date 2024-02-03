Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Waka Hourua invites the public to engage with Te Tiriti o Waitangi in the capital - again

Saturday, 3 February 2024, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Te Waka Hourua

Te Waka Hourua has collaborated with Enjoy Contemporary Art Space and 5ever Books to create an exhibition, book and programme of events launching for two days only this Sunday 4th and Monday 5th of February 2024, in the lead up to te rā o Waitangi, Waitangi day. The whakaaturanga/exhibition will be held at Enjoy, 211 Left Bank, Te Aro, Wellington

https://fb.me/e/3ue0wycWi - exhibition Facebook event

Te Waka Hourua welcomes the media to attend, participate, observe.

“This activity is new for us, we feel it is important to acknowledge the considerable gifts from 5ever and Enjoy, and to do what we can to contribute to the public dialogue about Te Tiriti o Waitangi before Waitangi day 2024 - which looks to be a big one. And to do that in the Capital where those who cannot get to the Waitangi Grounds can find meaning, growth and pertinence.” Te Waka Hourua spokesperson, Cally O’Neill

Te Waka Hourua Whakaaturanga/exhibition statement:

“Our waka hourua has set its course. We feel it is beyond time to shed light on the truth of our current and existential situation; endless destruction by an elite minority at the expense of the majority, and of hospitable life on planet earth. We have pulled together some memorabilia of the recent action at Te Papa, and invite the public to come in and engage with us before Waitangi day - by making your own redactions, print a T shirt, learn about Te Tiriti o Waitangi, share zines, kai and kōrero, film screenings, read our compilation of draft redactions, meet each other, enjoy at Enjoy." – Te Waka Hourua.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Enjoy will be open 11 - 6pm on Sunday 4 February, and 11 - 4pm on Monday 5 February.

Ngā mihi nui 5ever Books and Enjoy Contemporary Art Space for their support for this kaupapa.

On Waitangi day, 6th of February, Te Waka Hourua will join the Waitangi solidarity hīkoi from the Pukeahu National War memorial at 10:30am. This is the site of the Mt Cook Barracks, where Māori prisoners taken from Parihaka were interned after the Crown invasion of the peace settlement in 1881. Following ngā kaikōrero, we will hīkoi to Waitangi Park for the pōwhiri to tautoko Mana Whenua for the start of the Waitangi Day commemorations.

https://fb.me/e/4fDm41r1E - Hīkoi Facebook event

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Waka Hourua on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On ACT’s Flat Tax Fever


Party on, dudes. Repeatedly, the policy adventures of Christopher Luxon and David Seymour are taking New Zealand back in time to the most excellent year of 2017. According to Chris and Dave, that’s when government spending was being restrained most righteously and public services were in totally non-heinous condition. No way! we all say. Yes way! say Chris and Dave. This week though, Chris and Dave’s Bogus Journey took us back as far as 1996. In North America that year...
More

 
 

Government: New Zealand Provides Further Humanitarian Support To Gaza And The West Bank
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced that New Zealand is providing a further $5 million to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling... More


Government: Minimum Wage Set For Cautious Increase
The adult minimum wage rate will increase by 2 per cent to $23.15 an hour from 1 April 2024, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today. “This Government is committed to striking the right balance... More

ALSO:


Greens: James Shaw Announces Resignation
Hon James Shaw, the architect of New Zealand’s landmark climate change legislation, the Zero Carbon Act, has announced that he will be stepping down as Co-leader of the Green Party in March. He will remain in Parliament for the time being to support the Bill of Rights (Right to a Sustainable Environment) Amendment Bill... More



Government: High Court Judge Appointed
Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge.
Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 