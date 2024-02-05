Road Closed Following Crash, Wreys Bush – Mossburn Road, Mossburn - Southern

The Wreys Bush – Mossburn Road is closed on either side of the Aparima River Bridge following a serious crash involving a single vehicle, reported shortly after 5pm.

One person has been transported to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries, two other people have been transported to Southland Hospital with minor injuries.

The road will remain closed for some time while Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

