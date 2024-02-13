Muriwai Fatality: Man To Appear In Court

Police have laid a charge as part of the investigation into a fatal crash on Muriwai Beach last month.

Nineteen-year-old Madison Marie Chamberlain died following the incident on 21 January 2024.

Detective Senior Sergeant Jason McIntosh, of the Tāmaki Makaurau Serious Crash Unit, says a 20-year-old man has been charged.

“The man is expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court on 23 February, where he will face a charge of dangerous driving causing death,” he says.

“Madison’s death has had a profound impact for her family and loved ones, and the Serious Crash Unit has worked to investigate what led to the tragic event occurring.

“As this matter is before the Court, we are not able to comment further at this time.”

