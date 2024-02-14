Houses being evacuated Port Hills Fire - Christchurch

Police are urging the public to avoid the area around Worsleys Rd, Cracroft as emergency services respond to a large scrub fire.

Police received a report of a fire on Worsley’s Track at around 2.15pm, which soon spread.

Emergency services are evacuating people from nearby properties to Te Hapua – Halswell Centre / Library & Community Centre.

Cordons are in place and roads surrounding the area are closed whilst Fire and Emergency crews respond to the blaze.

Motorists are also advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

