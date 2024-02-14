Second Evacuation Centre Set Up, Port Hills Fire - Canterbury

A second evacuation centre has been established at the Lincoln Community Centre for people closer to Selwyn.

Emergency services remain on scene near and in Cracroft, Port Hills where the fire continues to blaze.

Cordons remain in place and roads surrounding the area are closed whilst Fire and Emergency crews respond to the blaze.

Motorists are also advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

