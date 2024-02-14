Police Seek Witnesses To Crash

Police investigating a fatal crash in Invercargill on Monday want to speak with any witnesses to the crash.

The crash occurred on the Bluff Highway, just south of Omaui Road, about 12:30pm.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, or who saw a grey Ford Ranger ute with a flat deck and roll bars travelling north, from Bluff towards Invercargill, between 12pm and 12:20pm.

Anyone with information can contact Police by calling 105 or by making a report at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”. Please reference the file number 240212/0295.

