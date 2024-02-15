Fatal House Fire - Ōpōtiki

A person has died after a fire at a Bridge Street property in Ōpōtiki

overnight.

Emergency services were called to the address about 2.20am.

The single-storey dwelling was fully engulfed, and a man was located deceased at the scene.

Enquiries into the cause of the fire are under way.

