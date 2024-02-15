Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Lower-emissions Funding For Lower Hutt Gets The Green Light

Thursday, 15 February 2024, 10:20 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Hutt City Council is now offering up to 50% co-funding for projects that will reduce carbon emissions in Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai / Lower Hutt.

Open now, the Low Carbon Acceleration Fund is available to any eligible legal entity such as a business, charity, incorporated society or trust, provided that the project is being implemented in Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai / Lower Hutt.

A total of $160,000 will be available for co-funding in Round #1 (2024), with a maximum of $40,000 of co-funding per applicant.

The Low Carbon Acceleration Fund was established to accelerate progress towards a 50% emissions reduction by 2030, and the city becoming net zero by 2050.

Successful applicants must demonstrate that there will be a permanent emissions reduction from their proposed project, which must take place in Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai / Lower Hutt.

"This is a tremendous initiative for our city," enthused Alison Geddes Director for Environment & Sustainability at Hutt City Council.

"We know that businesses, charities and groups across our city really want to engage with emissions reduction at a greater level, and the Low Carbon Acceleration Fund is a fantastic opportunity to do just that."

In the most recent research, transport accounted for 53% of Lower Hutt’s emissions, while stationary energy making up another 30%.

Councillor Josh Briggs, Chair of Lower Hutt’s Climate Change and Sustainability Committee, added: "We are looking forward to partnering and supporting local businesses, charities and community organisations to make a significant shift in the way they operate so they reduce their emissions.

"As a city we all need to act, and this funding is one way Council is enabling positive change for a climate and community."

Examples of emission-reducing projects include:

  • Replacing gas boilers with low-carbon alternatives, such as heat pumps
  • Using electric vehicles / electric mobility to assist in the decarbonisation of an organisation’s / business’ vehicle fleet
  • Installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai / Lower Hutt, to assist in facilitating the growing number of EVs
  • Changing to bicycles and micro-mobility;
  • Changing systems to a lower-emissions alternative - e.g. to local food production - with the potential for larger carbon reductions in the longer term

For more information on the Low Carbon Acceleration Fund, and to apply, visit hutt.city/LCAfund

To read the full report on Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai / Lower Hutt’s carbon emissions, visit hutt.city/emissions202122

 

