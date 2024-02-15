Serious Crash Near Helensville Closes Busy Road

Police are responding to a serious crash in South Head, Auckland.

The crash between two vehicles near the intersection of Evans Road and South Head Road was reported at about 9.51am.

Three people were injured in the crash and transported to hospital, one in a serious condition, two others in a moderate condition.

The crash has closed South Head Road in both directions.

Traffic management is in place and motorists are advised to expect delays, or to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

