Dangerous Driver Struggles To Keep Afloat

It was a case of sink or swim for one dangerous driver yesterday afternoon, and unfortunately for him he ended up with both.

A Police unit in Ōrewa observed the vehicle allegedly driving in a dangerous manner along Marine Parade at around 6.50pm.

Waitematā North Area Prevention Manager, Senior Sergeant Roger Small, says Police signalled for the vehicle to stop, however it fled at speed.

“Units quickly abandoned the pursuit while another nearby patrol unit observed the vehicle as it drove onto Ōrewa Beach.

“The driver has then got out of the car and run into the water, swimming quite a distance offshore.”

Senior Sergeant Small says the Police Eagle helicopter kept an eye on the man while two members of the Ōrewa Surf Lifesaving Club deployed with Police onboard.

“Staff managed to take the male into custody after a 30 minute impasse.

“This was excellent work from all staff involved, managing to bring what was a dangerous incident to a swift and safe conclusion for everyone.”

A 36-year-old man will appear in North Shore District Court today charged with failing to stop, driving while disqualified and reckless driving

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

