Consider Travel Options For Big Gay Out

Friday, 16 February 2024, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport (AT) will be working proactively to manage congestion and keep people moving during Big Gay Out in Point Chevalier on Sunday, and is advising attendees and those travelling through the area to plan ahead before they travel.

The Big Gay Out event at Coyle Park this Sunday has the potential to cause significant congestion in the Point Chevalier area, says AT Director Public Transport and Active Modes, Stacey van der Putten.

“We’re advising attendees to plan how they’re going to get there and allow themselves plenty of time, so they can enjoy their day without the stress.

“AT’s 66 and Outer Link bus services stop close to the event. There’ll be extra buses on these services running more often to help people get there and back home. The 66 bus also services Mt Albert train station, making it a good option for train users.”

The best way to check public transport options is to use the AT Mobile App, Ms van der Putten says.

The event is also running its own ticketed buses from Karangahape Road, Britomart and Henderson. These are separate to AT’s services and will not be accepting AT HOP Cards. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

“Drivers should bear in mind the ongoing roadworks in the area. Meola Road is closed to motorists from Garnet Road, though we have made sure that both lanes of Pt Chevalier Road will be temporarily open for the event,” Ms van der Putten says.

Both Meola Road and Pt Chevalier Road are still open to pedestrians and cyclists, which could be another good travel option for attendees. The event will be providing a bike valet service.

To better manage traffic in the area, there will be some parking restrictions in place near Coyle Park and there will be additional parking officers deployed to enforce this, Ms van der Putten says.

“Auckland Transport Operations Centre (ATOC) will also be monitoring the area proactively and will manage traffic light phasing to ease congestion where possible.”

Big Gay Out is planned to start at 12pm and will run into the evening.

The 66 bus route will be running every 7.5 minutes between 10am and 11:30pm. More information is available here: at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/events/big-gay-out For information about the event: biggayout.co.nz

