40 Staff Descend On Gore Address As Part Of Operation Targeting Methamphetamine Supply

As part of a joint operation targeting the supply of methamphetamine in the Gore community a woman has been arrested and a quantity of methamphetamine and cannabis has been seized, earlier this week.

Police are working to target methamphetamine distribution in Gore after Customs noted an increase in border interceptions of drugs destined for the region.

With the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad, a 34-year-old woman was arrested in Gore on Wednesday, she is due to appear in the Invercargill District Court today, charged with possession for supply of methamphetamine.

The operation continues with additional charges and arrests pending.

Field Crime Manager Sean Cairns says the methamphetamine was destined to cause immeasurable harm in our community.

“Our role is to minimise and prevent harm from occurring in our communities, to ensure everyone is safe and feels safe.

“I want to send a clear message to those dealing these illicit drugs that cause immeasurable harm in our community, we have dedicated staff who will continue to target, and hold you to account.” Cairns says.

Customs Investigations Manager, Dominic Adams, says Customs was pleased to support Police in achieving this outcome.

“ Methamphetamine impacts many communities across New Zealand and we are focused on working closely with our partners to prevent this harm.”

Many staff are dedicated to identifying and locating dealers and suppliers of illicit drugs in our region, with Wednesdays operation involving 40 staff from across the South Island.

Methamphetamine causes serious impacts and harm for individuals and within their families. It has a ripple effect across the community.

If you have any information regarding drug dealing you wish to pass on anonymously, please contact Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.

Police understand the effects illicit drugs have on individuals and recognise there will be those in the community, and within families who are living with the effects of addiction every day.

You can choose your support by googling Health Point Southland – Mental Health and Addictions.

There are also free phone contacts which are 24/7 and confidential:

• Alcohol & Drug Helpline 0800 787 797

• Narcotics Anonymous NZ 0800 628632

• 1737 – free text/phone to speak with a trained counsellor

• Youthline 0800 376 633

