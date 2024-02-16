Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

40 Staff Descend On Gore Address As Part Of Operation Targeting Methamphetamine Supply

Friday, 16 February 2024, 5:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

As part of a joint operation targeting the supply of methamphetamine in the Gore community a woman has been arrested and a quantity of methamphetamine and cannabis has been seized, earlier this week.

Police are working to target methamphetamine distribution in Gore after Customs noted an increase in border interceptions of drugs destined for the region.

With the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad, a 34-year-old woman was arrested in Gore on Wednesday, she is due to appear in the Invercargill District Court today, charged with possession for supply of methamphetamine.

The operation continues with additional charges and arrests pending.

Field Crime Manager Sean Cairns says the methamphetamine was destined to cause immeasurable harm in our community.

“Our role is to minimise and prevent harm from occurring in our communities, to ensure everyone is safe and feels safe.

“I want to send a clear message to those dealing these illicit drugs that cause immeasurable harm in our community, we have dedicated staff who will continue to target, and hold you to account.” Cairns says.

Customs Investigations Manager, Dominic Adams, says Customs was pleased to support Police in achieving this outcome.

“ Methamphetamine impacts many communities across New Zealand and we are focused on working closely with our partners to prevent this harm.”

Many staff are dedicated to identifying and locating dealers and suppliers of illicit drugs in our region, with Wednesdays operation involving 40 staff from across the South Island.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Methamphetamine causes serious impacts and harm for individuals and within their families. It has a ripple effect across the community.

If you have any information regarding drug dealing you wish to pass on anonymously, please contact Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.

Police understand the effects illicit drugs have on individuals and recognise there will be those in the community, and within families who are living with the effects of addiction every day.

You can choose your support by googling Health Point Southland – Mental Health and Addictions.

There are also free phone contacts which are 24/7 and confidential:

• Alcohol & Drug Helpline 0800 787 797

• Narcotics Anonymous NZ 0800 628632

• 1737 – free text/phone to speak with a trained counsellor

• Youthline 0800 376 633

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On National Passing Bad Policies Under Urgency


If National really had faith in its welfare policies, it wouldn’t be ramming them through Parliament under urgency – a step that means the policies can’t be exposed to select committee debate, public submissions, expert commentary, media scrutiny and all the normal democratic processes that this coalition appears to hold in contempt.
For example: Under urgency, the government has decided to index benefit increases in future to inflation, rather than to wages...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 