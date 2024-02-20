Multiple Motorbikes Seized Following Paeroa Gang Tangi

Multiple motorbikes have been seized as Police had an increased presence in the Waikato town of Paeroa today for the tangi of a Waikato-based gang member.

A contingent of gang members travelled from across Waikato, Auckland and Bay of Plenty to the Hauraki Plains town this morning to attend the service that took place at a local marae.

Inspector Will Loughrin said Police carried out checkpoints and conducted high visibility patrols through the community during which a number of motorbikes and vehicles were seized from gang members and infringements issued.

Police also had aerial support from the Police Eagle helicopter.

Our expectations have been made very clear, we have zero tolerance for any anti-social, unlawful, or driving-related offending. Police will continue to take enforcement action where offending is identified.

Everyone in the community has the right to be safe and feel safe and we ask you report any unlawful behaviour to police on 111 if it is happening and 105 after the fact.

