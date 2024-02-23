Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Government Funding Welcomed In Battle Against Caulerpa

Friday, 23 February 2024, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

Today’s funding announcement from government of a $5 million boost to accelerate the fight against exotic Caulerpa seaweed is being welcomed in Te Taitokerau, says Northland Regional Council Chair Geoff Crawford.

"Together with our mana whenua partners, we have been urging the government to step up its investment in getting rid of this devastatingly invasive seaweed, and we’re really pleased to see this funding come through," says Chair Crawford.

The government has announced $5 million of new funding for the exotic Caulerpa response programme, to accelerate the work underway testing potential removal techniques, build understanding of this pest in Aotearoa, and help prevent its spread.

In particular, it will fund further development of large-scale suction dredge technology currently being trialled in Omākiwi Cove, Te Rāwhiti in the Bay of Islands.

The funding announcement follows a visit from Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard to Omākiwi Cove earlier this month to see the suction dredge trial in action.

The suction dredging - a world-first operation developed Andrew Johnson - is being led by Ōpua-based marine contractor Johnson Bros.

Chair Crawford says while existing government funding has enabled the suction dredge trial to get off the ground, the newly announced funding is critical for improving and scaling up the suction dredging operation.

"This is a game-changer, a real opportunity for us to remove this highly invasive seaweed at scale, not just here in Te Taitokerau but in the other places it’s been found too.

"Kaitiaki have been working tirelessly on the ground since this pest was first discovered in the Bay of Islands in May last year.

"This grass-roots approach, coupled with investment in new technologies, gives us a real shot at preventing the spread and the devastating effects of this pest on our moana."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Northland Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National Spreading Panic About The Economy


The lure for New Zealand to join the AUKUS military alliance is that membership of only its “second pillar” will still (supposedly) give us access to state of the art military technologies. As top US official Kurt Campbell said during his visit to Wellington a year ago:
...We've been gratified by how many countries want to join with us to work with cutting-edge technologies like in the cyber arena, hypersonics, you can go down a long list and it's great to hear that New Zealand is interested...
More


 
 


Government: Retiring Chief Of Navy Thanked For His Service
Defence Minister Judith Collins has thanked the Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral David Proctor, for his service as he retires from the Royal New Zealand Navy after 37 years. Rear Admiral Proctor will retire on 16 May to take up an employment opportunity in Australia... More


Labour: Grant Robertson To Retire From Parliament
Labour List MP and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will retire from Parliament next month, and later in the year take up the position of Vice Chancellor of the University of Otago... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 