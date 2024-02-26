Have You Seen Eunsung?

Police are appealing for any sightings of 23-year-old Eunsung, who has been reported missing.

Eunsung is described as about 180cms tall with black hair and was last seen at an address in Ellen Ave, Hillcrest on 24 February.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and grey sweatpants.

Police and Eunsung’s family have concerns for his welfare and anyone who has seen him is asked to contact Police by calling 105 and referencing file number 240225/9305.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

