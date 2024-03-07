Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Possum Control By Landowners Crucial To Reduce Populations

Thursday, 7 March 2024, 10:56 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is reminding landowners that possum control remains their responsibility as the move to Regional Council led control is on hold.

Regional Council Catchment Management Lead Biosecurity Matt Short says its important landowners undertake annual possum control to ensure possum numbers do not increase.

“The Regional Pest Management Plan change to a Regional Council and contractor model was voted on in December 2022, but now with a strong focus on cyclone recovery, we are not able to implement this transition.

We have had feedback that some landowners are unaware control remains their responsibility until further notice. With others seeing rising possum numbers, it’s crucial land occupiers continue annual possum control on their land. Once possum numbers increase, it can be costly to reduce populations.”

“We have considerably increased our possum monitoring programme and continue to provide advice around control methods to landowners. We will be watching possum numbers closely and working with land occupiers where there are issues.”

The Regional Council subsidises possum bait and bait stations by 40 percent at Farmlands and PGG Wrightson stores.

For advice on possum control and to request advice from the Regional Council team, go to hbrc.govt.nz, search #pesthub.

