Please Buy A $4 Lamb Bun To Support ASA Foundation

ASA Foundation a South Auckland charity is experiencing an increase in families reaching out for food parcels each week. Instead of asking for handouts, ASA Foundation has launched its $4 lamb buns to help with food parcels for these families. The struggle is real especially with working families with the high rents, leaving very little for food on the table.

ASA Foundation is not funded by Government but exists with the help of donor like KiwiHarvest and a pool of dedicated volunteers. Here is a glimpse of ASA Foundation during the Covid-19:

· ASA Foundation working with Pacific churches: https://www.tvnz.co.nz/one-news/new-zealand/auckland-s-pasifika-churches-using-influence-combat-conspiracies-and-encourage-covid-19-vaccination?fbclid=IwAR3yeKy4PNl4a7dKFhpWn3XDhvPVQFu09ldhHouhBGGqIiuLAy1hxLlm6mk

ASA Foundation sewing masks: https://www.tvnz.co.nz/one-news/new-zealand/pasifika-volunteers-desperate-sewing-machines-help-community-amid-face-mask-shortage?fbclid=IwAR0VIIFXDoYWqXkXe2dYGF4MnM0NNYnWQDLKUESWEsHrsGpme5-FzgTKI9I

· ASA Foundation teams up with 4TK: https://www.facebook.com/Breakfaston1/posts/10158473409662719

The $4 ASA lamb bun is now available MONDAY to SATURDAY from the Supakako Takeaway (inside Mobil Petrol Station) at 9 Salesyard Road, Otahuhu, Auckland. For your next office morning tea, church lunch, or family dinner, WHY not consider buying the $4 ASA lamb bun instead. Your purchase will help us help those struggling families.

· PRE-ORDER: Strongly recommended for orders of 50, 100 or more lamb buns to ensure it will be ready the next day. Make payment to ASA Foundation account 06-0082-0928530. Then send screenshot of payment to ASA Foundation fb page messenger. We will reply to acknowledge your order to be picked up the next day from 9 Salesyard Road, Otahuhu, Auckland.

· CASH PURCHASE: Yes you can walk in and purchase your $4 ASA lamb bun between 8am – 2pm from 9 Salesyard Road, Otahuhu, Auckland (Monday – Saturday).

