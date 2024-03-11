Manawatū Magazine Publisher Wins Award For Promoting Walking

Frank Goldingham

Frank Goldingham will receive an Outdoor Access Champion Award on 22 March. The award recognises his work as the owner, publisher, and editor of Walking New Zealand Magazine, which he started in 1996.

Each year, Herenga ā Nuku Aotearoa, the Outdoor Access Commission, presents Outdoor Access Champion awards to people who have made significant and lasting contributions to public access to the outdoors in New Zealand.

Frank Goldingham has been writing, editing, and publishing Walking Magazine for nearly three decades.

The president of Living Streets Aotearoa, Tim Jones, nominated Goldingham for the award.

Jones says Goldingham's commitment to promoting walking has been long-lasting and formidable.

"What struck me is his long-standing commitment to walking and determination to continue promoting it. To keep producing a magazine for that long - 313 issues and counting - he has enormous determination and commitment, and we really appreciate it."

The magazine aims to provide walkers with everything they need to know. It supports and encourages readers to get into the outdoors and to connect with like-minded people through events and walking groups. It helps build and promote a walking culture and interest in local walks.

Jones says the benefits of walking are often diminished, and walking should be given the priority it deserves, so it's important to have a public celebration of its many positive aspects.

Goldingham also played a leading role in establishing and running the Manawatū Walking Festival between 2015 and 2020, allowing many people to enjoy guided walks around the Manawatū.

"The Manawatū Walking Festival brings walking to the forefront." Says Jones. "It gets people together who are passionate about walking and builds on all the goodwill there is towards walking."

Jones says Goldingham's advocacy of walking aligns with Living Streets Aotearoa's philosophy.

"We want to see more people walking and enjoying public spaces, whether young or old, fast or slow, walking, sitting, commuting, shopping between appointments, or out on the street for exercise, leisure, or pleasure."

Award presentation details

Date: 22 March 2024

Time: 4:30pm - 6:00pm

Venue: The Refectory Lounge, Refectory Drive, Massey University, Palmerston North

