Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Common Passage Plan Coming For Commercial Vessels In Sounds

Thursday, 14 March 2024, 1:58 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

A new common passage plan to standardise the route all large commercial ships take through the Marlborough Sounds is a great example of collaboration, says Council’s Harbourmaster.

“This project has only been made possible due to the positive collaboration between the various parties to ensure that the changes made to achieve a common passage plan are achievable for users,” Harbourmaster Captain Jake Oliver said.

The Marlborough Common Passage Plan has been developed by the Harbourmaster in consultation with Port Marlborough NZ, Interislander and Bluebridge ferry operators and was presented to Council’s Environment and Planning Committee today. It will take effect from 1 April with a transition period for shipping operators to adopt the new plan up to 31 July. Monitoring will take place from August to September.

“A passage plan outlines a vessel’s voyage from berth to berth - from the time it leaves the dock or harbour, the voyage itself and through to approaching its destination and mooring,” Captain Oliver said.

The project began under former Harbourmaster Luke Grogan and stemmed from a need to define the water space required for commercial shipping within the Marlborough Sounds. A report produced in 2020 also identified opportunities to assist with risk management in Kura Te Au/Tory Channel and one recommendation was to consolidate the passage plans used by the ferry operators so that a common approach is followed by all ships and pilots.

There are currently three operational passage plans within Tōtaranui/Queen Charlotte Sound - one for Bluebridge and Interislander, and a third for Port Marlborough. Although the passage plans are similar, there are differences between them, Captain Oliver said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“As ferries develop and boat traffic in the Sounds increases, there is a need for a common passage plan which standardises the routes these large commercial ships take. This helps Council in its statutory role to regulate navigation safety but also gives the operators a shared understanding of how other ships travel through the Sounds,” Captain Oliver said.

“Because the route for ships will be the same under the new common passage plan, it also allows us to publish these for the benefit of other users,” he said.

Captain Oliver said the common passage plan also meant reviews of navigation aids – signals or markers – used in the Sounds would be easier and more effective as a result and it would continue to develop pre-pilotage communications for ships.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On National’s Fantasy Trip To La La Landlord Land


How much political capital is Christopher Luxon willing to burn through in order to deliver his $2.9 billion gift to landlords? Evidently, Luxon is:
(A) unable to cost the policy accurately. As Anna Burns-Francis pointed out to him on Breakfast TV, the original ”rock solid” $2.1 billion cost he was touting to voters last year has now blown out to $2.9 billion. (That’s a 38% size error in the calculations.)
(B) unable to provide assurance that this handout won’t simply be pocketed by landlords
(C) unable to explain why Treasury (in research as recent as August 2023) wasn’t citing the loss of interest deductibility as a prime factor driving up rents.
More than anything, the Great Landlords Handout undermines the government’s alarmist talk about the state of the country’s books...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 