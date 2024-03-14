Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

CAB Launches Youth Website And Report

Thursday, 14 March 2024, 6:50 pm
Press Release: Citizens Advice Bureau

On Wednesday 13th March the CAB launched two exciting new CAB youth-focused projects. One is the new CAB Youth Tool Kete website which contains information about legal rights and responsibilities and ways forward, and covers key issues raised by CAB’s youth clients. The other initiative is the report ‘Youth Engagement with Citizens Advice Bureau: A CAB Spotlight Report on the Issues Facing Young People in Aotearoa’ – an analysis of one year of enquiries to CAB from clients aged under 25 years.

CAB staff and whānau, including rangatahi, were joined at the launch event at Stillwaters Community building in Te Whanganui-a-tara (Wellington) by rangatahi, representatives from Mana Mokopuna - Children and Young People's Commission NZ, and VUWSA - Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association.

The launch took place as part of CAB’s Youth Week which runs from Mon 11 to Sun 17 March. Youth was chosen as this year’s focus for CAB’s annual awareness campaign to help more young people know about the CAB - that it’s a safe place to go when they have a question or need some advice, and it’s also a great place for young people to volunteer and help the community.

The new website for young people contains information about many of the key issues for youth embarking on those ‘firsts’ in adult life – starting tertiary study, getting a job, going flatting, buying a car, getting ID and more. The site is for helping young people know their rights and responsibilities, and for linking them to the CAB service when they need help from a real person. The CAB Youth website is at https://youth.cab.org.nz/.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Anika Green, CABNZ’s Youth Engagement Advisor says, “It was great to see fellow rangatahi at the launch using our new youth website and finding answers to their questions. We are so pleased to have the site go live because we know it will be a valuable, go-to online information resource for young people all around Aotearoa.”

The CAB youth engagement report is based on the enquiries young people are bringing to the CAB. In the past year, the CAB helped around 5,000 people under the age of 25 with information, advice and support. The report reveals the most common issues for which young people are seeking the CAB’s help. It shows some of the key problems and obstacles youth are facing ‘out in the world’. The report can be accessed from https://www.cab.org.nz/what-we-do/social-justice/cab-spotlight-reports.

Andy Jamison, Rights and Advocacy Manager at Mana Mokopuna – Children and Young People’s Commission, says “The CAB’s youth engagement report shines a light on key areas where the rights and wellbeing of mokopuna need to be better protected.”

“The report contains very valuable insights into the lives and experiences of rangatahi and shows us where more mahi is needed to support all young people in Aotearoa to feel safe, respected, and valued – whether as employees, tenants and flatmates, students, and in all aspects of their lives and in their communities”, says Ms Jamison.

“I hope it is widely read and its recommendations taken into consideration so we can continue to work together to make Aotearoa a place where all mokopuna can live their best lives,” she says.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Citizens Advice Bureau on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On National’s Fantasy Trip To La La Landlord Land


How much political capital is Christopher Luxon willing to burn through in order to deliver his $2.9 billion gift to landlords? Evidently, Luxon is:
(A) unable to cost the policy accurately. As Anna Burns-Francis pointed out to him on Breakfast TV, the original ”rock solid” $2.1 billion cost he was touting to voters last year has now blown out to $2.9 billion. (That’s a 38% size error in the calculations.)
(B) unable to provide assurance that this handout won’t simply be pocketed by landlords
(C) unable to explain why Treasury (in research as recent as August 2023) wasn’t citing the loss of interest deductibility as a prime factor driving up rents.
More than anything, the Great Landlords Handout undermines the government’s alarmist talk about the state of the country’s books...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 