Information Sought Following Serious Assault, Tauranga

Do you recognise these people?

Police are working to identify the below group of people who we believe, alongside others, can assist our enquiries into an assault on The Strand, Sunday 3rd of March.

The incident occurred at around 3:30am where a large group of people are believed to have approached two people, leaving them with serious injuries.

The offenders are not known to the victims, and this attack appears to be unprovoked.

Police have reviewed CCTV footage and conducted a number of enquiries to locate those involved.

An 18-year-old man has been apprehended and is facing charges of assault with intent to injure, and is due to reappear in the Tauranga District Court on 18 March.

If you recognise any of the below people or have information that may assist in our investigation, please contact Police on 105 and reference file number: 240304/9616.

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

