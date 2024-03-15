Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Too Fast: Four Face The Court

Friday, 15 March 2024, 5:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police in the Counties Manukau District have taken a quartet of dangerous drivers into custody overnight.

The first incident occurred at around 9.30pm last night, when a Police unit sighted a vehicle travelling at excessive speed along Valderama Drive in Flat Bush.

Police did not pursue the vehicle due to its manner of driving but instead observed it from a distance and tracked it to an address in the area.

A 16-year-old located at the address has been charged and is before the Manukau Youth Court on vehicle theft and burglary charges.

The second incident occurred just after 11.00pm, also in Flat Bush, when a Police unit sighted a person driving a dirt bike at speed along Flat Bush Road.

The unit signalled for the rider to stop, but they failed to do so.

The Police Eagle helicopter deployed to the area and located the dirt bike at an address on Bairds Road, Ōtara.

A 26-year-old male was taken into custody without further incident. Charges are being considered.

Police next caught up with a dangerous driver in Pukekohe, where a Police unit sighted a vehicle travelling at speed along Paerata Road at around 11.15pm.

The officer attempted to stop the driver, but they have continued on.

Police maintained long range observation on the vehicle as it continued north along Karaka Road, and onto Oira Road, which is a no exit.

The vehicle stopped, and the Police Eagle helicopter monitored the vehicle before Police arrived on scene.

The driver was found to have drugs in his possession, and a passenger was wanted for arrest.

Both were taken into custody without issue and a 22-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Manukau district Court today charged with driving while suspended.

The fourth incident occurred just after 4am this morning, when a vehicle displaying stolen registration plates triggered an alert to Police on Sharland Road in Manurewa.

Police located the vehicle in Clendon Park on Roscommon Road and signalled for the driver to stop, which he did initially, before fleeing north on Roscommon Road into Wiri, where he stopped it for a second time.

As Police units attempted to block the vehicle it has collided with a patrol car causing minor damage. No staff were injured as a result.

Police were able to take the driver into custody without further incident.

A 22-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Manukau District Court on 21 March facing a raft of driving, theft, and drugs charges.

Counties Manukau District Road Policing Manager, Inspector Tony Wakelin, says offending of this nature will not be tolerated.

“Four offenders with a reckless disregard for the safety of motorists in our community are now being held to account, and I would like to thank Police staff for all their good work overnight to make these arrests.

“One serious crash is one too many, and we are doing everything we can to stop them from occurring,” he says.

Under the new Land Transport (Road Safety) Amendment, drivers who flee from Police can have their vehicle impounded for up to six months if they fail to stop.

The new legislation introduced on 1 March can see drivers have their licence disqualified for up to two years, which is twice the old one-year limit.

If the driver is also convicted, a judge has the power to order their vehicle forfeited altogether.

© Scoop Media

