Quick Arrests Following Aggravated Robbery In Kerikeri

A group of people who allegedly threatened a worker and stole from a Kerikeri store will face court today.

At around 8.40pm on Saturday, Police were notified of four people who pulled up to in a vehicle to an alcohol shop on Kerikeri Road where they allegedly threatened the employee.

Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson, Response Manager Mid North Police, says one of the occupants allegedly threatened the worker with a knife while another two people ransacked the shop, taking a number of items.

“Cigarettes and alcohol were among the merchandise targeted and the offenders have also taken an amount of cash before fleeing in a vehicle.

“Police in the area were able to get a description of the vehicle, which they located shortly after on Wiroa Road.

“Units have signalled for the vehicle to stop but it has taken off on Wiroa Road towards Hideaway Lodge.”

Senior Sergeant Robinson says Police cordons were set up and within minutes four people were quickly taken into custody.

“We understand how distressing incidents like these are for the victim and we hope these arrests will help provide reassurance to both the victim in this case and to the community.

“This is a fantastic result from our all the Police staff involved, with the group apprehended in minutes and all stolen property recovered.”

Three people, aged 41, 28 and 25, will appear in Kaikohe District Court today charged with aggravated robbery and a 15-year-old will appear in Kaikohe Youth Court.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

