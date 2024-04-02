State Highway 3 Near Ōtorohanga Reopens Following Crash - Waikato
State Highway 3 near Ōtorohanga has reopened following a truck crash earlier today.
Police thank motorists for their patience and cooperation while the road was closed.
State Highway 3 near Ōtorohanga has reopened following a truck crash earlier today.
Police thank motorists for their patience and cooperation while the road was closed.
Should landlords be able to deduct the interest on the loans they take out to bankroll their property speculation? The US Senate Budget Committee and Bloomberg News don't think this is a good idea, for reasons set out below. Regardless, our coalition government has been burning through a ton of political capital by giving landlords a huge $2.9 billion tax break via interest deductibility, while still preaching the need for austerity to the disabled, and to everyone else.
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand’s concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. “Foreign interference of this nature is unacceptable, and we have urged China to refrain from such activity in future."
Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says. This year’s Budget will deliver responsible fully-funded tax relief, while ensuring new spending is prioritised towards essential frontline services.
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced that New Zealand is providing a further $5 million to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. This new package of funding will be split evenly between the World Food Programme (WFP) and United Nations Childrens Fund (UNICEF).