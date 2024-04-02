State Highway 3 Near Ōtorohanga Reopens Following Crash - Waikato

Gordon Campbell: On The US Opposition To Mortgage Interest Deductibility For Landlords

Should landlords be able to deduct the interest on the loans they take out to bankroll their property speculation? The US Senate Budget Committee and Bloomberg News don't think this is a good idea, for reasons set out below. Regardless, our coalition government has been burning through a ton of political capital by giving landlords a huge $2.9 billion tax break via interest deductibility, while still preaching the need for austerity to the disabled, and to everyone else.