Associate Board Member Role Created To Develop Next Generation Of Rural Leaders

Thursday, 4 April 2024, 5:58 am
Press Release: Rural Women New Zealand

Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) has created a new Associate Board Member role to develop the next generation of rural leaders.

“As we near the centenary of Rural Women NZ, it’s important that we not only look back and acknowledge how far we have come over the past 100 years, but also that we look to the future,” RWNZ President Gill Naylor says.

“Creating this Associate Board Member role is a way for us to foster emerging leaders and support the movement for more women on Boards generally. As an organisation, it also supports our succession planning and helps us achieve a broader balance of skills and diversity.

“I like to think of the position as a ‘step up’ role aimed at candidates who do not have Board-level experience but could succeed in leadership and governance roles if given the opportunity to prove themselves.”

The Associate Board Member role is appointed, not elected by RWNZ members, and does not hold voting rights. However, the successful candidate will play a full role in Board and Committee meetings, helping to shape strategic planning and decision-making for the organisation.

“We’ve made some great inroads into nurturing the next generation of leaders through our various scholarships and bursaries, annual business awards and activator programme over the years. This Associate Board Member role is a way we can continue to evolve as an organisation,” Gill says.

The successful candidate will be appointed for a one-year term. While the role is not remunerated, they will be reimbursed for out-of-pocket expenses.

More information on the role responsibilities, personal attributes, time commitments and desired knowledge and experience is available on the Rural Women NZ website by clicking this link.

Applications close at 5pm on 10 May.

The successful candidate is expected to be announced in mid-June, ahead of starting on the Board at the beginning of July.

