How Much Are You Willing To Pay To Create A Sustainable Lifestyle Capital?

Is a 9.9 per cent rates hike for next year fair or should NPDC reduce services?

That’s the reality facing the Council as it heads into the final week of public consultation on its next 10-year Plan (2024-2034) at a time when the cost of delivering key infrastructure is more expensive than ever.

“Across the country it’s costing councils around 38 per cent more to build a bridge than it did three years ago and putting in water supply systems around 27 per cent more – it’s an issue all councils are grappling with, and these are costs we have no control over,” says New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom.

“We made a bold decision in our last 10-year plan to invest in fixing our plumbing after years of underinvestment and that work continues and with this plan you will see a real focus on making sure we are looking after what we have and investing in the future.”

It’s a delicate balance planning for growth, making sure our roads, footpaths, water pipes and parks are maintained and keeping rates affordable with the proposed increase equating to around $311 extra for the average residential property next year.

“I am acutely aware that our ratepayers will find any increase challenging and that’s also why we are looking at other ways to pay for some things instead of rates, such as using the dividend from our Perpetual Investment Fund,” says Mayor Holdom.

We are also keen to get feedback on a range of financial policies that underpin the plan including the Revenue and Finance Policy in which we are proposing to:

Adjust the general rates differential which will result in residential properties paying relatively more rates and commercial and farmland properties less

Reduce the Uniform Annual Charge from $340 to $150 next year and $100 in 2026 which would mean higher value properties will pay relatively more rates than lower value properties.

While NPDC is one of few councils across the country that has managed to keep its proposed rates increase under 10 per cent for next year, the Mayor says it’s a good start but there is room for movement.

“Nothing is set in stone, so we really want to hear from our community to help us make the final decision in a few months’ time.”

Proposals in the plan focus on three big calls to future-proof the district, including spending more to maintain our roads and increasing our disaster recovery reserve; sustainability and paying it forward including building a new indoor stadium with at least four courts as part of a lower cost Tūparikino Active Community hub, upgrading Brooklands Zoo enclosures and replacing Bellringer Pavilion.

Tell us what you think should be in and what should be out of our draft $4b 10-year work programme by 5pm Friday, 19 April.

Find out more and have your say at npdc.govt.nz/10-year-plan and go in the draw to win one of 10 $100 grocery vouchers.

We’ll also be at the following locations:

Saturday, 13 April: Bell Block Markets, 9am-12pm, Fred Tucker Community Centre, Parklands Ave.

Saturday 13 April: Waitara Library, Queen Street, Waitara, 9am-12pm.

Sunday 14 April Inglewood Car Boot Sale, from 8.30am, Matai Street, Inglewood.

FAST FACTS

NPDC manages around $3.4 billion worth of assets

We deliver services to our residents from drinking water for your coffee and fixing local roads to attracting world class entertainment to our venues such as the Bowl of Brooklands.

Hearings on the 10-year Plan will be held in May

The Mayor and Councillors will adopt the 10-year Plan (2024-2034) in June.

