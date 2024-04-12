Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Evacuation Alert Lifted For Spring Creek, Near Blenheim - MDC

Friday, 12 April 2024, 8:16 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough Civil Defence and Emergency Management (CDEM) advises that the evacuation advice for affected Spring Creek residents has been lifted.

The weather forecast has changed and while rain continues to fall, the Wairau River has reached its peak at 1,200 cubic metres (cumecs) per second which is considerably lower than was modelled on the available information last night.

Civil defence volunteers will be advising Spring Creek residents on the ground this morning.

For more information follow Council’s Facebook page or go to www.marlborough.govt.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 