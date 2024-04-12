Evacuation Alert Lifted For Spring Creek, Near Blenheim - MDC

Marlborough Civil Defence and Emergency Management (CDEM) advises that the evacuation advice for affected Spring Creek residents has been lifted.

The weather forecast has changed and while rain continues to fall, the Wairau River has reached its peak at 1,200 cubic metres (cumecs) per second which is considerably lower than was modelled on the available information last night.

Civil defence volunteers will be advising Spring Creek residents on the ground this morning.

For more information follow Council’s Facebook page or go to www.marlborough.govt.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

