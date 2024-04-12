Marlborough Roads Update #2

With today’s continuing rainfall Marlborough Roads suggest all road users drive cautiously and to the conditions. Crews will be out again tomorrow morning to inspect road conditions.

Port Underwood Road at Robin Hood Bay is restricted to 4wd only. Te Hoiere Road, Kaiuma Bay Road, Opouri Road and Tunakino Valley Road are closed.

There have been two slips on Queen Charlotte Drive today which have now been made passable. There have been no further reports of slips or rockfalls.

Marlborough Roads advise travellers to use discretion and care when driving with the current weather system still passing through.

This is expected to be the final media advisory for this weather event.

