Fire Season Changes For The Coastal, Waimea And Nelson North Zones

Coastal, Waimea and Nelson North zones will move from a prohibited fire season (total fire ban) to a restricted fire season from 8am Monday 15 April, until further notice.

This means no open-air fires can be legally lit unless a fire permit has been applied for and approved by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Announcing the fire season change, Community Risk Manager, Steve Trigg says the rain over the past few days in Nelson Marlborough has eased the fire conditions.

"While the risk has reduced, people still need to be mindful when lighting any fires outdoors with a permit."

The change means the whole of the Nelson-Tasman area is in a restricted fire season, other than the Tasman coast, which remains in a prohibited fire season. Marlborough North is in a restricted fire season while Marlborough South remains in a prohibited fire season.

"It is important people are aware they still must have the necessary permissions and must ensure any fires are kept well controlled and safe.

"Always visit checkitsalright.nz before lighting and avoid lighting fires during or ahead of strong winds."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

