Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fire Season Changes For The Coastal, Waimea And Nelson North Zones

Monday, 15 April 2024, 8:12 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Coastal, Waimea and Nelson North zones will move from a prohibited fire season (total fire ban) to a restricted fire season from 8am Monday 15 April, until further notice.

This means no open-air fires can be legally lit unless a fire permit has been applied for and approved by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Announcing the fire season change, Community Risk Manager, Steve Trigg says the rain over the past few days in Nelson Marlborough has eased the fire conditions.

"While the risk has reduced, people still need to be mindful when lighting any fires outdoors with a permit."

The change means the whole of the Nelson-Tasman area is in a restricted fire season, other than the Tasman coast, which remains in a prohibited fire season. Marlborough North is in a restricted fire season while Marlborough South remains in a prohibited fire season.

"It is important people are aware they still must have the necessary permissions and must ensure any fires are kept well controlled and safe.

"Always visit checkitsalright.nz before lighting and avoid lighting fires during or ahead of strong winds."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 