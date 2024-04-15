Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Most Of Te Tai Tokerau Northland Moves To An Open Fire Season

Monday, 15 April 2024, 9:17 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Most of Te Tai Tokerau Northland moves to an open fire season from 9am Monday 15 April, until further notice.

At the same time, Ahipara, Te Aupouri Peninsula and Karikari Peninsula move to a restricted fire season.

An open fire season means people can light outdoor fires without a permit from Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

A restricted fire season means you need a fire permit approved by Fire and Emergency to light a fire in the open.

In Northland, the restricted fire area boundary runs from the northern side of State Highway 10 from Taipa to Awanui, west of SH1 to Kaitaia, the north side of Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd to Wainui, the west side of Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd Wainui to Herekino, and the northern side of the Herekino harbour.

A fireworks ban remains in place at Ahipara, Karikari Peninsula, and Ripiro Beach until 30 April 2024.

Fire and Emergency Te Tai Tokerau Northland District Manager, Wipari Henwood, says with the days and nights becoming colder and the current bands of rain across the region, the summer fire season is drawing to a close.

"Because of the changing conditions, the risk of fire danger has decreased," he says.

"Anyone who is unsure of the current fire season status and whether they can light a fire, should go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check."

There is also access to fire permit applications and fire safety tips on checkitsalright.nz

"We’re now turning our communities’ attention to the fire safe practices to be considered for winter," he says.

Find information about winter fire safety here.

