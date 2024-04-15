Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Matatiki Hornby Centre opening

Monday, 15 April 2024, 9:45 am
Press Release: Christchurch City Council

Christchurch’s newest community centre will open to the public after a formal ceremony. Take a tour of the new library and indoor pool facility built for the growing southwest community.

Date: Friday 19 April

Location: Matatiki Hornby Centre, corner of Waterloo and Smarts Road, Hornby. (Parking available on site at 25 Smarts Road).

Time: 1pm

Background: Christchurch City Council has built a new community facility for the growing population in the city’s southwest.

Construction of Matatiki Hornby Centre started in November 2021, and will open to the public at 3pm, following a formal opening ceremony.

The Matatiki indoor poolhall includes a lane pool, learn-to-swim pool, hydrotherapy pool, family spa pool, and toddlers’ wet play area.

Hornby Library and the Council’s customer service desk has relocated from their site at Goulding Avenue to Matatiki.

The centre also includes the Auahatanga Creative Space, which includes resources like a laser cutter, 3D printer, audio/visual recording equipment, and sewing machines. The library will also have 12 public computers.

The 4000m2 site also includes a café, bookable meeting rooms, and an outdoor courtyard with stage.

A community day is being held on Saturday 20 April, with a range of activities, food trucks and entertainment on offer.

Matatiki means ‘spring of life’. The name was gifted to the Council by Ngāi Tūāhuriri and Matapopore expresses the importance of water as a source of life and wellbeing. It also reflects the unique landscape and history of Christchurch’s southwest.

See below for event timing.

Timing (approximate):

MCs are Hornby High School Head Girl Sofia Meduric and Head Boy Khush Patel.

TimeActivity
Formal opening ceremony
1 – 1.10pmEvent begins / mihi whakatau / waiata performed by Gilberthorpe School students
1.10 – 1.15pmMCs opens event
1.15 – 1.20pmMayor Phil Mauger speaks
1.20 – 1.30pmBarnardo’s performs
1.30 – 1.35pmCr Mark Peters (Councillor for Hornby Ward) speaks
1.35 – 1.40pmKapa haka performance by Gilberthorpe School
1.40 – 1.45pmHon Dr Megan Woods (MP for Wigram) speaks
1.45 – 1.50pmSimon Scott (Hornby High School Deputy Principal) speaks
1.50 – 1.55pmHip-hop group performance (Hornby High School)
1.55 – 2pmPlaque unveiling (Mayor Phil Mauger and former Hornby Councillor Jimmy Chen)
2pmMCs close event / Hornby High Polyfest group perform
Tours of facility commence / light refreshments served
2 - 3pmOpportunity to visit the library, pool hall, and creative activities room.
3pmSite open for public use

