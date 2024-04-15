Matatiki Hornby Centre opening

Christchurch’s newest community centre will open to the public after a formal ceremony. Take a tour of the new library and indoor pool facility built for the growing southwest community.

Date: Friday 19 April

Location: Matatiki Hornby Centre, corner of Waterloo and Smarts Road, Hornby. (Parking available on site at 25 Smarts Road).

Time: 1pm

Background: Christchurch City Council has built a new community facility for the growing population in the city’s southwest.

Construction of Matatiki Hornby Centre started in November 2021, and will open to the public at 3pm, following a formal opening ceremony.

The Matatiki indoor poolhall includes a lane pool, learn-to-swim pool, hydrotherapy pool, family spa pool, and toddlers’ wet play area.

Hornby Library and the Council’s customer service desk has relocated from their site at Goulding Avenue to Matatiki.

The centre also includes the Auahatanga Creative Space, which includes resources like a laser cutter, 3D printer, audio/visual recording equipment, and sewing machines. The library will also have 12 public computers.

The 4000m2 site also includes a café, bookable meeting rooms, and an outdoor courtyard with stage.

A community day is being held on Saturday 20 April, with a range of activities, food trucks and entertainment on offer.

Matatiki means ‘spring of life’. The name was gifted to the Council by Ngāi Tūāhuriri and Matapopore expresses the importance of water as a source of life and wellbeing. It also reflects the unique landscape and history of Christchurch’s southwest.

See below for event timing.

Timing (approximate):

MCs are Hornby High School Head Girl Sofia Meduric and Head Boy Khush Patel.

Time Activity Formal opening ceremony 1 – 1.10pm Event begins / mihi whakatau / waiata performed by Gilberthorpe School students 1.10 – 1.15pm MCs opens event 1.15 – 1.20pm Mayor Phil Mauger speaks 1.20 – 1.30pm Barnardo’s performs 1.30 – 1.35pm Cr Mark Peters (Councillor for Hornby Ward) speaks 1.35 – 1.40pm Kapa haka performance by Gilberthorpe School 1.40 – 1.45pm Hon Dr Megan Woods (MP for Wigram) speaks 1.45 – 1.50pm Simon Scott (Hornby High School Deputy Principal) speaks 1.50 – 1.55pm Hip-hop group performance (Hornby High School) 1.55 – 2pm Plaque unveiling (Mayor Phil Mauger and former Hornby Councillor Jimmy Chen) 2pm MCs close event / Hornby High Polyfest group perform Tours of facility commence / light refreshments served 2 - 3pm Opportunity to visit the library, pool hall, and creative activities room. 3pm Site open for public use

