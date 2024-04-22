Aotearoa Set To Turn Māwhero/Pink For Pink Shirt Day!

Pink Shirt Day is just around the corner! From today, the official Pink Shirt Day t-shirts are available to purchase at select Cotton On stores and online at https://cottonon.com/NZ/co/co-gifts/charity-gifts/. Taking place on Friday 17 May, Pink Shirt Day is the day Aotearoa comes together to take a stand against bullying.

Tee sizes range from kids 2 ($15) to adult 5 XL ($25). 100% of net proceeds from t-shirt sales go to the Mental Health Foundation so we can deliver resources, activities and workshops that support schools, workplaces and communities to create safe environments where bullying can’t thrive.

Shaun Robinson, chief executive of Mental Health Foundation, says, "In Aotearoa, we have some of the highest rates of bullying in schools, and over 90% of workers have been bullied in the past year. Pink Shirt Day is a powerful reminder of how we can come together to end bullying, harassment, and discrimination.”

The Mental Health Foundation is proud to be partnering with Cotton On to produce the official pink t-shirt for the sixth year in a row. Tim Diamond, General Manager of Cotton On Foundation says, “By helping raise awareness and understanding of the impact of bullying on young people’s mental health and wellbeing, we can help create a world where every young person can feel safe and included. We’re looking forward tomobilising our incredible community of team members and customers to be part of this movement of Upstanders.”

Being an Upstander, not a bystander, is crucial in the fight to end bullying. Mr. Robinson urges everyone to become Upstanders – individuals who use their words and actions to support those who are being bullied. "Standing up to bullying in all its forms and saying it's not okay, is the challenge I extend to all New Zealanders," he says.

“Together, we can create a kinder, more inclusive Aotearoa where everyone feels safe, valued, and respected regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, age, ability, religion, or cultural background."

You can make a difference by encouraging your colleagues, friends and whānau to get involved. Visit our website for more information, sign up for updates, and order or download our free Pink Shirt Day resources.

Kōrero Mai, Kōrero Atu, Mauri Tū, Mauri Ora – Speak Up, Stand Together, Stop Bullying.

Where to get the Pink Shirt Day tee:

Select Cotton On stores throughout Aotearoa New Zealand will stock the tees.

To purchase online visit https://cottonon.com/NZ/co/co-gifts/charity-gifts/

Tees will be on sale online until 9 May.

Cost: $25 for adults, $15 for kids.

Sizing: children’s 2 – 12; adult 2XS - 5XL

Pink Shirt Day tote bag ($5) and lapel pin ($3) available at select stores

Point of sale donation at select stores.

