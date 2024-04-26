Reminder – Some Bus Fares Changing On 1 May

The Otago Regional Council is reminding bus passengers to top up their Bee Cards ahead of fare changes on 1 May 2024.

The government’s Community Connect fare subsidies which had been providing free or cheaper fares for 5 to 24-year-olds end on 30 April. Half price fares for Community Service Card holders and Total Mobility service users will not change.

The Otago Regional Council has decided to fund free fares for children aged 5 - 12, but fares will increase for 13–24-year-olds.

ORC Transport Manager Lorraine Cheyne says passengers should familiarise themselves with the new fare structure for 13 - 24-year-olds.

“Please make sure you register and top up your Bee Card to access cheaper fares these are only available with a registered Bee Card,” says Ms Cheyne.

ORC’s website will be updated to reflect these changes from 1 May on the fares page here: www.orc.govt.nz/fares

At a glance; the 1 May bus fare changes for those with a registered Bee Card:

Children under five are still free.

Fares for children 5 – 12 years: FREE

Fares for youth 13 – 18 years: Dunedin $1.20, Queenstown $1.50 per one-way trip.

Fares for adults 19+: Dunedin and Queenstown: $2 per one way trip.

No change to the free off-peak concessions for SuperGold card holders ($2 during peak times with a registered Bee Card, free fares off peak).

No change for Community Services Card holders (half price adult fares with a registered Bee Card).

Cash fares for those aged 13+: $3 Dunedin, $4 Queenstown, $10 Queenstown airport.

