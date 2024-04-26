Rescue Helicopter Equipped With Critical Care Flight Paramedics Making A Difference In Emergency Situations

In emergency situations where every minute matters, having access to a rescue helicopter equipped with a Critical Care Flight Paramedic (CCFP) and the latest medical equipment can make all the difference in a patient's outcome. Critical Care Flight Paramedics are some of the most highly trained critical care specialists in the country, providing advanced medical care in often high-stress and time-critical situations.

Lorrin, a newly trained CCFP for the rescue helicopter, knows firsthand the importance of getting to patients as quickly as possible to ensure that they can receive life-saving treatment whilst en route to a medical facility. Lorrin has recently completed her clinical internship for the rescue helicopter after working as a Paramedic for on-road ambulances. During her 8-month internship, she was mentored by experienced CCFPs across the Central North Island and spent time in Waikato Hospital Emergency Department with the Medical Director to enhance her skills.

(Photo Supplied)

“All patients benefit from a fast response. CCFPs are trained as pre-hospital emergency care specialists, so the faster we can get to scene and commence treatment to critical patients the better,” – Lorrin.

Her background in providing life-saving care as a paramedic on the road and extensive training under experienced CCFPs and the Medical Director, have prepared her for the challenging role working in the rescue helicopter in dynamic and remote environments.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In her role, Lorrin emphasizes the importance of the rescue helicopter being equipped with up-to-date and reliable equipment to ensure the highest level of care for patients. From diagnosing and monitoring to performing life-saving procedures, having the right equipment is crucial in this line of work.

Lorrin's dedication to her role as a CCFP on the rescue helicopter is driven by her passion for high acuity and high-intensity work where she can make a real difference in people's lives. She finds the variety of rewarding work, including performing life-saving procedures, winching in search and rescue missions, and time-critical inter-hospital transfers, fulfilling and impactful.

With the rescue helicopter as the fastest and most efficient way to reach and treat patients in need of critical care, having highly trained CCFPs onboard equipped with advanced medical equipment can truly make all the difference in saving lives.

Without support from our amazing community, we would not have access to highly trained CCFPs or up-to-date equipment. It’s what happens next that makes the difference… YOU make that difference. Donate to Chopper Appeal today - https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/aerocool-rescue-helicopter/donate

© Scoop Media

