Garden Marlborough Announce Exciting New Partnership With Bayleys Marlborough

Garden Marlborough is delighted to announce Bayleys Marlborough is the Principal Sponsor of the 31st Garden Marlborough event, set to be held on 7th – 10th November this year. Garden Marlborough, NZ's premier garden event, was dreamt up by gardeners for gardeners. Celebrating Marlborough's stunning landscape, it showcases the very best the region has to offer with a range of garden tours, workshops and social events.

As New Zealand’s leading full service real estate company, Bayleys is the perfect partner for Garden Marlborough, with great synergy between the two brands.

Bayleys Marlborough is proud to be locally owned and operated, offering a diverse range of services, including Residential, Country, Lifestyle, Viticulture, Waterfront, Commercial Sales and Residential Property Management. With offices located in Blenheim, Picton and Kaikoura, Bayleys have established a reputation of quality marketing and an ethos of “altogether better” to achieve outstanding results for their clients.

"We are delighted to have Bayleys onboard as our Principal Sponsor. We believe they are the perfect partner to help us to maintain our status as New Zealand’s premier garden event, and our vision to be one of the world’s leading garden events” says Ben McLauchlan, Garden Marlborough Sponsorship Chair.

“Bayleys Marlborough are fantastic supporters of the Marlborough community, and we are very fortunate to have their support as our main sponsor,” says Ben, “This partnership represents a shared commitment to showcase the Marlborough region, and we look forward to working alongside Glenn, and the Bayleys team to elevate the festival to new heights."

“Garden Marlborough holds a special place in our hearts as an iconic event in the region's calendar, embodying values that very much resonate with us,” says Bayleys Marlborough Managing Director, Glenn Dick, “We are very committed to celebrating our region and see this event as a great way to engage with the community and showcase Marlborough to the many visitors and locals alike.”

The Garden Marlborough Committee would like to thank outgoing naming sponsor, Rapaura Springs, and the Neylon and Wiffen families. Their incredible support and enthusiasm for the event for the past six years, has allowed Garden Marlborough to grow to the event it is today. Rapaura Springs will continue to be the wine supplier for the event, and Garden Marlborough are delighted to be able to continue offering their award-winning wines to our visitors.

© Scoop Media

