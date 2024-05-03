Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Aotearoa New Zealand Needs More Career Firefighters

Friday, 3 May 2024, 12:51 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Aotearoa New Zealand needs compassionate and energetic team players to become career firefighters with Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

"We are looking for dedicated individuals from all walks of life to join our team and serve New Zealanders," Fire and Emergency Deputy National Commander, Steph Rotarangi says.

"As a career firefighter, you will make a real difference in other people’s lives and the wider community, protecting and preserving lives, property, and the environment.

"Every day our firefighters help their communities prepare for emergencies and respond to incidents when the call is made.

"We will train you to respond to all kinds of emergencies including fires, motor vehicle incidents and medical emergencies" Steph Rotarangi says.

There are always opportunities to progress through the ranks or branch out into one of the many career pathways available. Fire and Emergency offers extensive training and development for a variety of skills and roles.

"As part of our drive to recruit more career firefighters, Fire and Emergency’s latest video campaign aims to provide answers to questions most frequently asked by those thinking about applying," Steph Rotarangi says.

"The videos feature career firefighters at Takapuna Fire Station giving their real and spontaneous answers to these questions.

"Our campaign provides answers to questions ranging from the application and testing process, to specifics of the role, to career development opportunities," Steph Rotarangi says.

To learn more or apply to be a career firefighter today, go to www.fireandemergency.nz/join.

View the new video series here.

